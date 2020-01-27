UrduPoint.com
Over 100 Coronavirus Cases Suspected In Russia, None Confirmed - Rospotrebnadzor

Over 100 Coronavirus Cases Suspected in Russia, None Confirmed - Rospotrebnadzor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Over 100 suspected cases of coronavirus have been identified in Russia, but no person has been confirmed as infected, the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) said Monday.

"To date, we have identified more than 100 people who have any clinical signs of an infectious disease and at the same time have a history of visiting the People's Republic of China. Each of them was promptly identified, isolated, placed in a hospital in a boxed ward, fully examined.

In each case, the etiology of the infectious disease was established," Rospotrebnadzor head Anna Popova said.

"In no case has the virus that we are talking about today, that is, the Chinese coronavirus of 2019, been identified," she told reporters.

Popova said Rospotrebnadzor was currently using two domestic-made test systems to detect infections, including the deadly coronavirus.

She said she hoped the creation of a coronavirus vaccine would take less time than usual.

