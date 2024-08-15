Open Menu

Over 100 Countries Receive Dates From Buraidah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Buraidah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The Buraidah Dates Carnival, hosted in the Qassim Region by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, under the supervision of the National Center for Palms and Dates, is one of the most prominent marketing outlets in the region, receiving more than 1,000 vehicles loaded with tons of dates daily.

Consumers and investors receive tons of dates, transferring many of them to the export yard, which covers an area of 15,000 square meters. From there, the dates are packaged and exported to cities within the Kingdom and more than 100 countries in America, Europe, and East Asia, as well as Arab and Gulf countries.

Qassim Region produces more than 390,000 tons of dates annually, and farmers are striving to surpass this figure by planting more than two million additional palm trees.

This will increase production and contribute to achieving the Saudi Vision 2030 by increasing non-oil revenues.

The export yard in the Buraidah Dates City is a key hub for the distribution of dates within the Kingdom and abroad. More than 500 trucks depart the yard daily, carrying over 50 varieties of dates.

These dates are distributed across the Kingdom's regions and to specialized processing factories for sorting, packaging, and manufacturing. Other portions are sent to sorting and packaging factories to meet required specifications and quality control standards for export.

