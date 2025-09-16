Open Menu

Over 100 Countries, Regions, International Organizations To Attend 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum

September 16, 2025

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum has a wider and more balanced representation, with a total of 1800-plus participants registered, said Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin on Tuesday.

In response to media inquiry over details of the upcoming 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, which will be held from September 17 to 19 in China's capital, he said, until today, official delegations from more than 100 countries, regions and international organizations have confirmed attendance to the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, including over 40 ministerial representatives and military chiefs, as well as the Under Secretary-General of the United Nations, Secretary-General of ASEAN, and the Vice President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Handshakes between service members contribute more to peace than the exchange of firing; the chorus of many builds harmony more than the monologue of a single voice, Jiang said.

In the upcoming "Xiangshan Time", under the theme of Upholding International Order and Promoting Peaceful Development, the participants will engage in equal-footed dialogues, discuss peace and security issues, explore solutions to conflicts, strengthen bonds of cooperation and communication, and deliver on the Global Security Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative, so as to walk together towards a brighter future, according to the spokesperson.

During a press briefing on September, Wu Jiangang, a member of the preparatory work committee for the forum, said the forum will feature four plenary sessions and eight parallel panel discussions, focusing on topics such as building a fair and reasonable global security governance system, the trajectory of major-power relations, and the current state and future of arms control.

Wu noted that this year's participants include representatives from developed nations, emerging powers, small and medium-sized countries, as well as conflict-affected regions. Compared with previous years, the number of former senior political and military dignitaries and prominent experts has risen significantly, making the forum more diverse, representative, and balanced, and fully reflecting its openness and inclusiveness.

