Over 100 Dead Or Missing After Boat Capsizes In DR Congo
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 01:14 PM
More than 100 people are dead or missing in the sinking of a boat on the Congo river, provincial authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo said Saturday
Kinshasa, Oct 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :More than 100 people are dead or missing in the sinking of a boat on the Congo river, provincial authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo said Saturday.
Fifty-one bodies had been recovered by late Friday from the sinking during the night of Monday to Tuesday, and another 69 are believed to be missing, Nestor Magbado, a spokesman for the governor of the northwestern province of Mongala, told AFP. He said there were 39 survivors.