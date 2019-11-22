Over 100 Democrats Demand Trump Fires White House Adviser Accused of Racism - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) More than 100 Democrat congressmen wrote a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to fire his Senior Adviser Stephen Miller for being a white supremacist and racist, their Trump said.

"We formally request that you immediately remove White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller from your administration," the letter said on Thursday. "A documented white nationalist has no place in any presidential administration, and especially not in such an influential position."

The lawmakers pointed out in the letter that a cache of more than 900 emails by Miller obtained by the Hatewatch blog of the Southern Poverty Law Center referred to race or immigration in hostile terms.

"Mr. Miller's documented hatred of Muslim immigrants shaped your Muslim ban and sheds new light on your administration's intent in writing that ban," the letter said.

Because of Miller's role in shaping immigration policy for the Trump administration, his documented dedication to extremist, anti-immigrant ideology and conspiracy mongering disqualified him to hold such a responsible and sensitive position, the letter added.