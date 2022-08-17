UrduPoint.com

Over 100 Dutch Farmers Arrested For Disruptive Protests - Police

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) More than a hundred Dutch farmers have been arrested since June for staging disruptive protests against the government's plan to slash nitrogen emissions, national police said.

"More than a hundred people have been arrested in recent weeks for violations and crimes related to the farmers' protests," police said in a statement.

Widespread protests began on June 22 after the government said farmers would face forced buyouts for refusing to slash livestock, which it blames for exacerbating ammonia pollution.

Hundreds of angry farmers have been blocking highways and supermarket distribution centers with tractors and dumping waste on the streets. Police said more than 700 fines had been issued.

