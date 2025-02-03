Open Menu

Over 100 Earthquakes Jolt Aegean Sea In Last 48 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Over 100 earthquakes jolt Aegean Sea in last 48 hours

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) More than 100 earthquakes have been recorded in the Aegean Sea over the past 48 hours, with magnitudes ranging from 1.3 to 4.8, Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Sunday.

More than 400 minor earthquakes have been recorded in the region since Jan. 28, AFAD said on X.

According to data from the agency, multiple tremors were registered across the region between Feb. 1 at midnight and Feb. 3 at midnight, marking a period of heightened seismic activity.

Late Sunday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis convened an emergency meeting following a surge in seismic activity in the Aegean Islands region.

The meeting, attended by government officials and experts, focused on the recent tremors and potential measures to prepare for a larger earthquake.

Precautionary measures were also implemented in Santorini, where search and rescue teams, as well as drones and rescue dogs were deployed. Tents were set up for emergency teams, and pools were drained to prevent potential damage to buildings during a quake, according to local media.

Recent Stories

Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025

Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025

9 minutes ago
 Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow

Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow

27 minutes ago
 Japan launches satellite to have own positioning s ..

Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system

3 hours ago
 TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build fir ..

TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE

3 hours ago
 Korean won dips to yearly low

Korean won dips to yearly low

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation

Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation

12 hours ago
 Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ ca ..

Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to ..

13 hours ago
 UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étap ..

UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France

13 hours ago
 Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry i ..

Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry in Arab countries

14 hours ago
 19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of ..

19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World