Over 100 Earthquakes Jolt Aegean Sea In Last 48 Hours
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) More than 100 earthquakes have been recorded in the Aegean Sea over the past 48 hours, with magnitudes ranging from 1.3 to 4.8, Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Sunday.
More than 400 minor earthquakes have been recorded in the region since Jan. 28, AFAD said on X.
According to data from the agency, multiple tremors were registered across the region between Feb. 1 at midnight and Feb. 3 at midnight, marking a period of heightened seismic activity.
Late Sunday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis convened an emergency meeting following a surge in seismic activity in the Aegean Islands region.
The meeting, attended by government officials and experts, focused on the recent tremors and potential measures to prepare for a larger earthquake.
Precautionary measures were also implemented in Santorini, where search and rescue teams, as well as drones and rescue dogs were deployed. Tents were set up for emergency teams, and pools were drained to prevent potential damage to buildings during a quake, according to local media.
Recent Stories
Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025
Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow
Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system
TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE
Korean won dips to yearly low
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025
Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation
Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to ..
UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France
Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry in Arab countries
19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..
More Stories From World
-
Over 100 earthquakes jolt Aegean Sea in last 48 hours6 minutes ago
-
Across China: Clay figures showcase charm of intangible cultural heritage in Spring Festival6 minutes ago
-
OpenAI, SoftBank to launch joint AI venture15 minutes ago
-
SoftBank, OpenAI announce joint venture to offer AI for companies16 minutes ago
-
Trump announces talks with Canada, Mexico over sweeping tariffs16 minutes ago
-
Asian stocks dive, dollar rallies as Year of the Snake starts with bite16 minutes ago
-
Starmer to urge Europe to 'bear down' on Putin at landmark talks16 minutes ago
-
Trump says tariff 'pain' will be 'worth the price'2 hours ago
-
Trump accuses S.Africa of 'confiscating' land, cuts funding2 hours ago
-
Mavs boss defends Doncic-Davis deal as trade stuns NBA2 hours ago
-
OpenAI announces new 'deep research' tool for ChatGPT2 hours ago
-
Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australian2 hours ago