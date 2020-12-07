UrduPoint.com
Over 100 Embassies Send Diplomats To Walk Thailand's Annual Silk Festival Catwalk

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 01:30 AM

Over 100 Embassies Send Diplomats to Walk Thailand's Annual Silk Festival Catwalk

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Foreign diplomats in Thailand attended the 10th Celebration of Silk: Thai Silk Road to The World 2020 festival in Bangkok on Sunday in an usual capacity as models on the runway, showcasing designer clothes made of fine silk.

The annual silk festival coincided with the weekend of Thailand's National Day, Father's Day, and the birthday of Thai King Rama IX on December 5.

"This festival today is part of the nationwide celebration for our National Day, Fathers Day and the birthday of King Rama IX the Great. With great pleasure we award the young designers who won in the annual silk design competition," Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said, handing out the first prize of 200,000 Thai Baht ($6,600) and announcing the catwalk open.

Thai Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome walked first in a traditional Thai costume made of silk. He was followed by foreign diplomats with their spouses, whose attires contained symbols of the countries they represented, including China, India, Japan, Russia, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, among over 100 other countries, excluding the United Kingdom and the United States.

The order of appearance on the runway was matched with the diplomatic ranks. The entire show continued for about an hour.

