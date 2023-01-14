Over 100 Evacuees From Soledar Arrive at Shelter in DPR City of Shakhtarsk - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

SHAKHTARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) A total of 108 people, including 10 children, evacuated from Soledar have arrived at the temporary accommodation center in the city of Shakhtarsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the local administration told Sputnik.

The Soledar citizens were brought to the region by the forces of the DPR Ministry of Emergency Situations. The authorities are engaged in hosting the evacuees and providing them with food and all necessary needs.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the liberation of Soledar from Ukrainian troops had been completed on Thursday evening.

Soledar is located in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People's Republic, which was incorporated into Russia last fall after referendums amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine. The capture of Soledar has opened the way to the bridgehead of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, which can become a turning point in wrestling control over the entire territory of DPR from Ukraine, according to DPR acting head Denis Pushilin.