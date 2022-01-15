Over 100 Families Flee Samoan Coastline After Violent Volcanic Eruption in Tonga - Reports

More than a hundred families were evacuated on Saturday from shoreline Samoan villages after a violent volcanic eruption in the Pacific island country of Tonga caused waves to surge, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) More than a hundred families were evacuated on Saturday from shoreline Samoan villages after a violent volcanic eruption in the Pacific island country of Tonga caused waves to surge, media reported.

The eruption of the underwater Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano sparked tsunami alerts across the South Pacific. The Samoa Meteorological Center issued a tsunami warning on Facebook and urged the public to stay away from beach areas.

Families were evacuated from the villages of Vailoa and Palauli on the southern side of Samoa's Savaii island after wave surges hit the homes, the New Zealand Herald reported. Large tsunami waves also crashed homes in Tonga and reached Fiji.