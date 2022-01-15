UrduPoint.com

Over 100 Families Flee Samoan Coastline After Violent Volcanic Eruption In Tonga - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Over 100 Families Flee Samoan Coastline After Violent Volcanic Eruption in Tonga - Reports

More than a hundred families were evacuated on Saturday from shoreline Samoan villages after a violent volcanic eruption in the Pacific island country of Tonga caused waves to surge, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) More than a hundred families were evacuated on Saturday from shoreline Samoan villages after a violent volcanic eruption in the Pacific island country of Tonga caused waves to surge, media reported.

The eruption of the underwater Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano sparked tsunami alerts across the South Pacific. The Samoa Meteorological Center issued a tsunami warning on Facebook and urged the public to stay away from beach areas.

Families were evacuated from the villages of Vailoa and Palauli on the southern side of Samoa's Savaii island after wave surges hit the homes, the New Zealand Herald reported. Large tsunami waves also crashed homes in Tonga and reached Fiji.

Related Topics

Tsunami Facebook Tonga Samoa Fiji Media From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Quality education must for matchless progress: Aam ..

Quality education must for matchless progress: Aamir Dogar

11 seconds ago
 Prof Stanton predicts genocide in India: President ..

Prof Stanton predicts genocide in India: President

13 seconds ago
 FESCO to face LESCO in hockey cup

FESCO to face LESCO in hockey cup

1 minute ago
 Security policy based on internal peace, financial ..

Security policy based on internal peace, financial recovery :Ashrafi

1 minute ago
 ACC imposes fines on passenger's vehicles on overc ..

ACC imposes fines on passenger's vehicles on overcharging

1 minute ago
 HCSTSI President criticizes hours long load sheddi ..

HCSTSI President criticizes hours long load shedding

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.