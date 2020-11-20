UrduPoint.com
Over 100 Fishermen In Western Senegal Contract Unknown Skin Disease - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) More than 100 fishermen in western Senegal have contracted a mysterious skin disease, the local Dacar Actu news outlet reported on Thursday.

The epicenter of the outbreak is located between the port cities of Rufisque and Mbour, not far from Dakar.

According to Dacar Actu, the infected people have skin rashes. It is assumed that the source of the disease is in the sea, as only fishermen became infected. All those suffering from the disease were quarantined at a stadium in Rufisque.

The local authorities are holding an urgent meeting on Thursday evening to discuss the health situation.

