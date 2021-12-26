UrduPoint.com

Over 100 Flights Canceled Due To Heavy Snowstorms In Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) More than 100 flights have been canceled in Japan due to heavy snowstorms that hit the country's western and northwestern areas, Japanese media reported on Sunday.

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, 69 All Nippon Airways flights were canceled as well as 35 by Japan Airlines and 2 by Peach Aviation.

The weather experts say that 35 inches of snow fell in several prefectures by Sunday morning. The heavy snowfall is expected to continue as the cold front is moving along the western part of the country.

By Monday, the cyclone will shift toward the center of the Honshu island, which could also experience strong snowfall, specifically in the Kansai region. A similar weather can be expected at Kyushu and Shikoku islands.

