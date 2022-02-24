Over 100 Flights Delayed or Canceled in Moscow Airports - Scoreboard Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) More than 100 flights were delayed or canceled on Thursday morning at Moscow airports of Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo, according to the scoreboard data.

As of 08:18 a.m. local time (05:18 GMT) on Thursday, 16 flights were delayed at Vnukovo, with 9 canceled, 10 flights were delayed at Domodedovo, with 13 canceled, and 10 flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo, with 51 canceled.