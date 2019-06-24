Over 100 Foreign Delegations Invited to Take Part in Army 2019 Forum - Arms Exporter

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Russian arms exporter Rosoboronexport said on Monday it expected more than 100 foreign delegations to take part in the Army-2019 International Military-Technical Forum.

The 5th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 will be held from June 25 to June 30 at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, located at the Kubinka air base just outside Moscow.

"In 2019, Rosoboronexport invited delegations from more than 100 countries to take part in Army-2019.

The company's leadership will hold meetings with 70 of them on the sidelines of the forum. More than 30 delegations are headed by defense ministers, their deputies and chiefs of general staff," Rosoboronexport said in a statement.

Rosoboronexport hopes for foreign countries' interest in Russian modern weapons, including T-14 tank, T-15 heavy infantry fighting vehicle, B-11 infantry fighting vehicle, Drok 82-mm self-propelled mortar and Derivatsiya 57-mm self-propelled anti-aircraft system.