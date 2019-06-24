UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100 Foreign Delegations Invited To Take Part In Army 2019 Forum - Arms Exporter

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 03:15 PM

Over 100 Foreign Delegations Invited to Take Part in Army 2019 Forum - Arms Exporter

The Russian arms exporter Rosoboronexport said on Monday it expected more than 100 foreign delegations to take part in the Army-2019 International Military-Technical Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Russian arms exporter Rosoboronexport said on Monday it expected more than 100 foreign delegations to take part in the Army-2019 International Military-Technical Forum.

The 5th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 will be held from June 25 to June 30 at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, located at the Kubinka air base just outside Moscow.

"In 2019, Rosoboronexport invited delegations from more than 100 countries to take part in Army-2019.

The company's leadership will hold meetings with 70 of them on the sidelines of the forum. More than 30 delegations are headed by defense ministers, their deputies and chiefs of general staff," Rosoboronexport said in a statement.

Rosoboronexport hopes for foreign countries' interest in Russian modern weapons, including T-14 tank, T-15 heavy infantry fighting vehicle, B-11 infantry fighting vehicle, Drok 82-mm self-propelled mortar and Derivatsiya 57-mm self-propelled anti-aircraft system.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company Vehicle Tank June Congress 2019 From

Recent Stories

Bullion rates in Lahore

4 minutes ago

Number of museums to rise to 1,310 by 2023

4 minutes ago

Iran says ready to shoot down any US spy drone

4 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar advises Pakistan to play fearless cr ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Considers New Washington's Sanctions Agains ..

4 minutes ago

Workshop on self-assessment report writing conclud ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.