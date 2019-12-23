Over 100 Foreign Militants Deported From Turkey Since November 11 - Interior Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Turkey's Interior Ministry announced that it had repatriated 110 alleged foreign militants since November 11, state media reported on Monday.

According to the Anadolu news agency, militants from at least 12 nations have been sent back to their home countries from November 11 to December 19. In many cases, militants have been deported with their wives and children.

The Interior Ministry did not state whether the alleged militants were connected to Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia). Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated on November 4 that there were 1,200 foreign militants linked to Islamic State being held in Turkish prisons.

There are an additional 300 detainees from Turkey's recent military operations in northern Syria.

At least 21 of the militants deported by Turkey had German citizenship, the news outlet said. Thirteen had French citizenship, while five possessed UK citizenship.

According to the agency, Turkey will continue to deport foreign-born militants to their home country, despite protests from states that have revoked their citizenship.

The United Kingdom denationalized approximately 120 terrorists and criminals based abroad from 2016 to February 2019, and will refuse to accept deported militants, according to media reports.