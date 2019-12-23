UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100 Foreign Militants Deported From Turkey Since November 11 - Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 08:20 PM

Over 100 Foreign Militants Deported From Turkey Since November 11 - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Turkey's Interior Ministry announced that it had repatriated 110 alleged foreign militants since November 11, state media reported on Monday.

According to the Anadolu news agency, militants from at least 12 nations have been sent back to their home countries from November 11 to December 19. In many cases, militants have been deported with their wives and children.

The Interior Ministry did not state whether the alleged militants were connected to Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia). Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated on November 4 that there were 1,200 foreign militants linked to Islamic State being held in Turkish prisons.

There are an additional 300 detainees from Turkey's recent military operations in northern Syria.

At least 21 of the militants deported by Turkey had German citizenship, the news outlet said. Thirteen had French citizenship, while five possessed UK citizenship.

According to the agency, Turkey will continue to deport foreign-born militants to their home country, despite protests from states that have revoked their citizenship

The United Kingdom denationalized approximately 120 terrorists and criminals based abroad from 2016 to February 2019, and will refuse to accept deported militants, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Interior Ministry Syria Russia Interior Minister Turkey German United Kingdom February November December Citizenship Criminals 2016 2019 Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

3 minutes ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

3 minutes ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

21 minutes ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

17 minutes ago

Boeing CEO and Board Director Dennis Muilenburg Re ..

17 minutes ago

JI's leader conveys X'Mas felicitation to Christi ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.