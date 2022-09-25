Over 100 Foreign Observers Present at Referendums in Donbas - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) A hundred foreign observers have been present at referendums in the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics as well as in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, a senior Russian official said Sunday.

Referendums on whether the republics and regions should join Russia have been underway since Friday and will close on Tuesday.

"More than 100 international observers from 40 countries are present," Alexander Malkevich, deputy chair of a public oversight coordination center at Russia's Civic Chamber, told reporters.

The four republics and regions called the referendums to obtain security guarantees from Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would accept any outcome of the voting.