Over 100 Injured, 18 Killed During Independence Day Extended Weekend in US - Portal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Eighteen people have been killed and more than 100 injured in mass shootings in the United States during the Independence Day extended weekend, the Gun Violence Archive portal said on Wednesday.

"Fourth of July extended weekend mass shootings: 17 mass shootings...

18 killed - 102 injured," it said.

The incidents occurred in 13 US states and in the District of Columbia, it also said.

In Baltimore, the largest city close to the US capital, two people were killed and some 30 injured in a shooting on Sunday. After the incident, the Biden administration urged Congress to improve national gun safety legislation.