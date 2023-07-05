Open Menu

Over 100 Injured, 18 Killed During Independence Day Extended Weekend In US - Portal

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Over 100 Injured, 18 Killed During Independence Day Extended Weekend in US - Portal

Eighteen people have been killed and more than 100 injured in mass shootings in the United States during the Independence Day extended weekend, the Gun Violence Archive portal said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Eighteen people have been killed and more than 100 injured in mass shootings in the United States during the Independence Day extended weekend, the Gun Violence Archive portal said on Wednesday.

"Fourth of July extended weekend mass shootings: 17 mass shootings...

18 killed - 102 injured," it said.

The incidents occurred in 13 US states and in the District of Columbia, it also said.

In Baltimore, the largest city close to the US capital, two people were killed and some 30 injured in a shooting on Sunday. After the incident, the Biden administration urged Congress to improve national gun safety legislation.

Related Topics

Injured Independence Columbia Baltimore United States July Congress Sunday

Recent Stories

Al Thiqah&#039;s &#039;Peace Lily&#039; promotes e ..

Al Thiqah&#039;s &#039;Peace Lily&#039; promotes engagement and sustainability

12 minutes ago
 Occidental Petroleum to Expand Use of AI in Energy ..

Occidental Petroleum to Expand Use of AI in Energy Production Soon - CEO

24 minutes ago
 Canadian Police Charge Individual Tied to Atomwaff ..

Canadian Police Charge Individual Tied to Atomwaffen Division With Terrorism

26 minutes ago
 Moldova Needs to Develop Relations With Russia - E ..

Moldova Needs to Develop Relations With Russia - Ex-President

29 minutes ago
 UK, Poland Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement - ..

UK, Poland Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement - Gov't

29 minutes ago
 Cricket: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

29 minutes ago
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expresses d ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expresses deep grief over shahadat of sec ..

26 minutes ago
 Pentagon Running Large Language AI Tests to Assess ..

Pentagon Running Large Language AI Tests to Assess Their Reliability - Reports

26 minutes ago
 Canadian Govt. to Halt Advertising on Facebook, In ..

Canadian Govt. to Halt Advertising on Facebook, Instagram Over Bill C-18 Rift - ..

26 minutes ago
 Australia star Smith eyes all-time great status as ..

Australia star Smith eyes all-time great status as 100th Test cap looms

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Rawalpindi observe ..

Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Rawalpindi observed July 5 as Black Day

26 minutes ago
 DRAP to issue warning letters on barcoding violati ..

DRAP to issue warning letters on barcoding violation

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World