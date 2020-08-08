Over 100 Injured in Beirut Clashes - Red Cross

The number of people injured in ongoing clashes between police and protesters in central Beirut has risen to 109, the Lebanese Red Cross said Saturday

"#Beirut Protest: 22 people have been transported to nearby hospitals.

87 people are being treated at the scene," the Red Cross said on Twitter.

Protests resumed in the Lebanese capital earlier in the day, with protesters demanding a resignation of the government and social reforms. Protests have already been marred by violence, with demonstrators throwing projectiles and police firing tear gas. Over a dozen ambulances had arrived to treat those injured.