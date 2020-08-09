UrduPoint.com
Over 100 Lebanese Servicemen Injured In Saturday Protests - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Over 100 Lebanese Servicemen Injured in Saturday Protests - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) More than 100 Lebanese servicemen have been injured in Saturday clashes with protesters in Beirut, the country's armed forces said on Sunday.

"On August 8, 2020, during operations by Lebanese army units to maintain security as well as during the Beirut protests, stones, large firecrackers, and Molotov cocktails were thrown at military personnel, resulting in 105 [people] getting hurt, including eight officers, two of them receiving serious injuries," the armed forces said on Twitter.

Following a massive explosion earlier in the week, thousands took to in streets of Beirut on Saturday to demand the government's resignation. Four ministries and the banks association were stormed by protesters. One law enforcement officer is reported to have died and over 700 people injured.

