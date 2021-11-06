Over 100 May Be Dead in Blast in Sierra Leone After Trucks Collide - Official

An explosion in Sierra Leone sparked by a collision of two trucks might have resulted in over 100 casualties, the mayor of the country's capital of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) An explosion in Sierra Leone sparked by a collision of two trucks might have resulted in over 100 casualties, the mayor of the country's capital of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, said on Saturday.

"I am saddened to hear about an explosion along Bai Bureh Road, Wellington, after a truck carrying fuel collided with another truck... There are rumors that more than 100 people have lost their lives. The extent of damage to property is unknown," Aki-Sawyerr said on Facebook.

The mayor also extended her condolences to the relatives of those who died in the blast.