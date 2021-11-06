UrduPoint.com

Over 100 May Be Dead In Blast In Sierra Leone After Trucks Collide - Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 01:14 PM

Over 100 May Be Dead in Blast in Sierra Leone After Trucks Collide - Official

An explosion in Sierra Leone sparked by a collision of two trucks might have resulted in over 100 casualties, the mayor of the country's capital of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) An explosion in Sierra Leone sparked by a collision of two trucks might have resulted in over 100 casualties, the mayor of the country's capital of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, said on Saturday.

"I am saddened to hear about an explosion along Bai Bureh Road, Wellington, after a truck carrying fuel collided with another truck... There are rumors that more than 100 people have lost their lives. The extent of damage to property is unknown," Aki-Sawyerr said on Facebook.

The mayor also extended her condolences to the relatives of those who died in the blast.

Related Topics

Facebook Road Died Wellington Freetown Sierra Leone

Recent Stories

101,447 skill scholarships, 16,617 business loans ..

101,447 skill scholarships, 16,617 business loans given to youths: PM Imran Khan ..

1 minute ago
 PMD leaders to review strategy to protest against ..

PMD leaders to review strategy to protest against inflation

17 minutes ago
 DC for strict action against profiteers

DC for strict action against profiteers

35 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akhar responds to Dr. Nauman Niaz's allegat ..

Shoaib Akhar responds to Dr. Nauman Niaz's allegations and apology

41 minutes ago
 At Least 8 People Dead at Astroworld Festival in T ..

At Least 8 People Dead at Astroworld Festival in Texas - Reports

42 minutes ago
 Farrukh pays tribute to martyrs of 'Jammu carnage' ..

Farrukh pays tribute to martyrs of 'Jammu carnage'

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.