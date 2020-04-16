UrduPoint.com
Over 100 Medics Infected With Coronavirus In Kyrgyzstan - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:30 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of medics infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kyrgyzstan has increased to 104, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik.

"There are 5 cases of medical workers over the past day with confirmed COVID-19, four of them in Bishkek," a center spokesman said.

He said the republic had registered 17 new cases of coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of those infected to 466. Five people died. Eleven coronavirus patients are in serious condition. According to preliminary data, more than 7,500 people contacted those infected. A total of 91 patients recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1,914,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 123,000 people have died from the disease.

