Over 100 Members Of UK Special Forces Arrive In Ukraine - Luhansk

February 08, 2022

Over 100 members of the United Kingdom Special Forces have arrived in Ukraine and may be deployed in Donbas, Ivan Filiponenko, a military spokesman of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), said on Tuesday

"We have received data on the arrival of more than 100 soldiers of the UK Special Operations Forces in Ukraine," the spokesman told reporters, adding that their arrival in Donbas is expected "in the near future."

