Over 100 Migrants Feared Dead as Boat Sinks Off Libyan Coast - UN

More than 100 migrants are feared dead after their boat sank off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean, a common route for migrants who seek refuge in the European Union, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Thursday

"Tragic news of a deadly shipwreck off the coasts of Al Khoms [a port city in Libya]. Initial reports indicate that over 100 persons may have lost their lives while other 140 have been rescued & disembarked, receiving medical & humanitarian assistance by UNHCR partner IMC [International Medical Corps]," the Libyan branch of the UNHCR tweeted.

Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) tweeted that "nearly 150 migrants" were reported missing, while at least 145 returned to the Libyan shore.

Libya has become an unstable state torn between militias and the central government since the Western-backed toppling of Muammar Gaddafi back in 2011.

Over the past eight years, the country has come to be the last stop on the dangerous route to Europe for migrants fleeing war, persecution, and poverty in Africa and the middle East. Due to the ongoing political chaos, human smugglers thrive in the country.

This recent tragedy is not the first of its kind to happen in the Mediterranean. In May, a ship with undocumented African migrants aboard sank while heading for Italy from Libya. In February this year, a small ship carrying 18 undocumented migrants sank near the Algerian city of Oran.

One of the deadliest incidents took place in October 2013 when a small Libyan ship sank near the Italian island of Lampedusa, resulting in the death of about 400 people.