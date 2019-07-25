UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100 Migrants Feared Dead As Boat Sinks Off Libyan Coast - UN

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:00 PM

Over 100 Migrants Feared Dead as Boat Sinks Off Libyan Coast - UN

More than 100 migrants are feared dead after their boat sank off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean, a common route for migrants who seek refuge in the European Union, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) More than 100 migrants are feared dead after their boat sank off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean, a common route for migrants who seek refuge in the European Union, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Thursday.

"Tragic news of a deadly shipwreck off the coasts of Al Khoms [a port city in Libya]. Initial reports indicate that over 100 persons may have lost their lives while other 140 have been rescued & disembarked, receiving medical & humanitarian assistance by UNHCR partner IMC [International Medical Corps]," the Libyan branch of the UNHCR tweeted.

Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) tweeted that "nearly 150 migrants" were reported missing, while at least 145 returned to the Libyan shore.

Libya has become an unstable state torn between militias and the central government since the Western-backed toppling of Muammar Gaddafi back in 2011.

Over the past eight years, the country has come to be the last stop on the dangerous route to Europe for migrants fleeing war, persecution, and poverty in Africa and the middle East. Due to the ongoing political chaos, human smugglers thrive in the country.

This recent tragedy is not the first of its kind to happen in the Mediterranean. In May, a ship with undocumented African migrants aboard sank while heading for Italy from Libya. In February this year, a small ship carrying 18 undocumented migrants sank near the Algerian city of Oran.

One of the deadliest incidents took place in October 2013 when a small Libyan ship sank near the Italian island of Lampedusa, resulting in the death of about 400 people.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Europe European Union Oran Italy Libya Middle East February May October From Government UNHCR

Recent Stories

Notre Dame Construction Site Closed Over Lead Cont ..

4 minutes ago

US Senate Committee Approves Kelly Craft's Nominat ..

4 minutes ago

US Government Resumes Capital Punishment, Presiden ..

4 minutes ago

Federal Trade Commission Says Facebook $5Bln Settl ..

7 minutes ago

Boris Johnson Makes History on 1st Day of Premiers ..

7 minutes ago

Ministry of Infrastructure Development gives docum ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.