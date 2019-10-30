UrduPoint.com
Over 100 Migrants From Rescue Ship Go Ashore In Italy - Charity

Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:03 PM

A rescue ship stranded in the Mediterranean for over 12 days was allowed Wednesday to disembark 104 migrants in the Italian port of Pozzallo, the charity running the vessel said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) A rescue ship stranded in the Mediterranean for over 12 days was allowed Wednesday to disembark 104 migrants in the Italian port of Pozzallo, the charity running the vessel said.

"All 104 rescued people have now disembarked from the Ocean Viking, in Pozzallo, Italy," SOS Mediterranee tweeted.

The migrants, including 41 minors, were rescued off Libyan coast on October 18.

Italy refused to let them come ashore until France and Germany agreed to take in 70 people.

The nonprofit said its support went to the Alan Kurdi ship of the German-based Sea-Eye charity, which has 90 people stranded aboard. They were rescued in a "critical context" last Saturday.

The new Italian cabinet has reduced the time it takes to expel undocumented immigrants but taken a more permissive approach to migrant rescue ships, allowing some of them to dock in the past months.

