Over 100 Migrants Intercepted In English Channel By Border Force Vessels - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 37 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) More than 100 migrants have been intercepted while attempting to cross the English Channel to reach the United Kingdom on Thursday morning, a freelance photographer told the Sky news broadcaster.

An unnamed photographer said that he had counted more than 120 migrants, including women and children, being brought off Border Force vessels at the port of Dover after being intercepted in the English Channel, according to the broadcaster.

Susan Pilcher, another photographer, told the broadcaster that a vessel also came ashore on Dungeness beach in the county of Kent.

"They were sitting down in groups, some lying on the ground.

There looked to be three family groups, mum, dad and kids and then two separate men on their own," Pilcher told the broadcaster.

A significant uptick in migrant crossings from France to the United Kingdom has been registered over recent weeks. One week ago, a single-day record of 202 migrants were intercepted in a 24-hour period by UK border officials.

According to the broadcaster, as many as 3,800 migrants have successfully crossed the English Channel since the start of the year.

Minister for Immigration Compliance Chris Philp has urged the French authorities to do more to stop migrants leaving French waters and making the journey across the English Channel. 

