UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100 Militants Killed In Afghan Fighting In 3 Days

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:19 PM

Over 100 militants killed in Afghan fighting in 3 days

Over 100 militants killed in Afghan fighting in 3 days More than 100 militants have been killed in conflict-battered Afghanistan over the past three days as government forces have stepped up crackdown on Taliban group, officials said Monday

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Over 100 militants killed in Afghan fighting in 3 days More than 100 militants have been killed in conflict-battered Afghanistan over the past three days as government forces have stepped up crackdown on Taliban group, officials said Monday.

In the latest operations on the anti-government armed militants, the security forces pounded Taliban hideouts in Chardara district of the northern Kunduz province Monday morning, killing four armed fighters and injuring three others, provincial police spokesman Inamudin Rahmani said.

According to Rahmani, no security personnel have been hurt in the ongoing operations.

Similarly, the government forces initiated operations against Taliban fighters in Pashtrod district of the western Farah province on Sunday and so far have killed eight insurgents and injured nine others, police spokesman in the province Mohibullah Mohib reported.

The government forces have also killed 19 militants in the northern Faryab and 15 others in the eastern Ghazni provinces over the past 24 hours, officials have confirmed.

Similarly, at least 55 armed insurgents have been killed and several others injured during operations in the southern Kandahar and adjoining provinces over the past three days, provincial police chief of Kandahar Tawdin Khan said Monday.

However, Zabihullah Majahid who claims to speak for the Taliban outfit, in contact with media has disputed the claims, insisting that the armed group's fighters have killed scores of the security personnel over the period.

Both the Taliban and government forces have intensified military operations amid peace efforts to end the lingering crisis in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Militants Police Ghazni Farah Kandahar Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

Wearable devices to help people with mobility issu ..

41 seconds ago

Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) -based weekly infl ..

42 seconds ago

First DDAC meeting discusses Peshawar uplift proje ..

44 seconds ago

Vincent van Gogh: five things to know

46 seconds ago

Rohit Sharma wants to coach Pakistani team

10 minutes ago

24 people killed in bus crash in S. Africa

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.