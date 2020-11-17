UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100 Natural Disasters Occurred Worldwide Amid Pandemic Since March - IFRC

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:40 AM

Over 100 Natural Disasters Occurred Worldwide Amid Pandemic Since March - IFRC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Over 100 natural disasters affecting more than 50 million people occurred in the first half a year alone since the coronavirus pandemic was officially announced in March, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in its annual World Disasters report on Tuesday.

"Many people are being directly affected by the pandemic and climate-driven disasters all at once, and the world's poorest and most at risk people are being hit first and hardest. Over 100 disasters took place between March 2020 (when the pandemic was announced) and six months later when this report was finalized, and over 50 million people were affected," the IFRC said.

This includes some 250,000 people who were affected by as many as 10 different disasters during this period, according to the World Disasters 2020 report.

The IFRC observed that the frequency of disasters had increased over the past 10 years, and the share of climate- and weather-related disasters among them had increased as well.

"In the past ten years, 83% of all disasters triggered by natural hazards were caused by extreme weather- and climate-related events, such as floods, storms and heatwaves," it was stated in the report.

The IFRC pointed to the fact that climate change did not stop during the pandemic and that the effect of both combined had put the heaviest burden on the poorest countries and most vulnerable societies. The organization has called for redistributing the global COVID-19 recovery funds in a manner considering the needs of such vulnerable communities.

"Climate adaptation work can't take a back seat while the world is preoccupied with the pandemic: the two crises have to be tackled together," IFRC's Secretary General Jagan Chapagain said, as quoted in a press release on the IFRC website.

Chapagain urged for what is described as "smart funding" in the press release, with a focus on early warning and preemptive action to anticipatory action to reduce risks and prevent disasters before they happen.

Related Topics

World March 2020 All Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt announces winter vacations from D ..

2 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 54.59 million

11 minutes ago

Pakistan records 33 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

25 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mi ..

56 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 17, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.