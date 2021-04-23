Over 100 Palestinians Injured in Clashes in Old City of Jerusalem - Red Crescent

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV / GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) More than 100 Palestinians were injured during clashes with the Israeli police and right-wing young Israeli in the Old City of Jerusalem, the Red Crescent said on Friday.

The clashes flared up on Thursday near the Damascus Gate following a demonstration by Muslims after their evening prayer.

"The final number of injured as a result of yesterday evening clashes in the city of Jerusalem is 105 people, 22 of them were delivered to a hospital. Injuries of all those transported to the hospital are considered to be moderate. The rest of the injured received on-site assistance," the statement said.

The Israeli police reported on Friday the detention of more than 50 people in relation to the incident.

According to Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the Palestinian president's spokesman, Palestine urges the international community to defend Palestinians in Jerusalem from "oppression and crimes" by Israeli settlers.