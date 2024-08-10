Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

(@Abdulla99267510)

GAZA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- August 10th, 2024) An Israeli airstrike targeting Palestinians while they were praying has resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people, including women and children, in Gaza.

According to reports from Arab media, over 250 Palestinians were observing Fajr prayers at a school located in a refugee camp in the al-Daraj area of northern Gaza when the Israeli forces launched their attack. The bombing led to the death of over 100 individuals.

The report indicates that three bombs, each weighing 2,000 Pounds, were dropped on the school.

The facility was being used as a shelter for displaced Palestinians. Israel has claimed that the school was a Hamas command center housing terrorists, while Gaza officials assert that the school was deliberately targeted.

The Palestinian resistance group Islamic Jihad has condemned the airstrike as a clear war crime. Since the onset of Israeli attacks on Gaza in October 2023, at least 39,700 Palestinians have been killed, and more than 91,700 others have been injured.