Over 100 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Strike During Prayer In Gaza
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 10, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Arab media report that over 250 Palestinians were observing Fajr prayers at a school located in a refugee camp in the al-Daraj area of northern Gaza when the Israeli forces launched their attack
GAZA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- August 10th, 2024) An Israeli airstrike targeting Palestinians while they were praying has resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people, including women and children, in Gaza.
According to reports from Arab media, over 250 Palestinians were observing Fajr prayers at a school located in a refugee camp in the al-Daraj area of northern Gaza when the Israeli forces launched their attack. The bombing led to the death of over 100 individuals.
The report indicates that three bombs, each weighing 2,000 Pounds, were dropped on the school.
The facility was being used as a shelter for displaced Palestinians. Israel has claimed that the school was a Hamas command center housing terrorists, while Gaza officials assert that the school was deliberately targeted.
The Palestinian resistance group Islamic Jihad has condemned the airstrike as a clear war crime. Since the onset of Israeli attacks on Gaza in October 2023, at least 39,700 Palestinians have been killed, and more than 91,700 others have been injured.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi (PBUH) calls on Army Chief
More Stories From World
-
'No impact reported' from Ukraine nuclear plant fire: UN agency5 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Toronto results5 hours ago
-
Greece wildfires force hundreds to evacuate6 hours ago
-
Ukraine official says deployed 'thousands' in incursion to 'destabilise' Russia6 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship result6 hours ago
-
Paris Olympics closing ceremony underway6 hours ago
-
Paris bids triumphant 'au revoir' to Olympics6 hours ago
-
Dashed dreams of migrant family on doomed Brazil flight6 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Wyndham Championship scores6 hours ago
-
USA fend off France for women's Olympic basketball gold6 hours ago
-
Celtic maintain perfect start with win at Hibs6 hours ago
-
Two migrants die trying to cross Channel to Britain6 hours ago