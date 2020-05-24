Over 100 People Arrested During Hong Kong Protests Against Proposed Security Law - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) At least 120 people were arrested by the Hong Kong police on Sunday during protests against the national security framework proposed by Beijing, the police said.

At the annual National People's Congress (NPC) on Friday, China's ruling Communist Party proposed legislation to ban "separatist, subversive and terrorist activities" along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong. The NPC is expected to vote on the bill at the end of the annual session, which is likely to wrap up on May 28. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has voiced her support for the new legislation, expressing a belief that it would ensure the security of citizens without affecting their rights and freedoms.

"Up to 4:30 PM [08:30 GMT], at least 120 people had been arrested, mostly for unlawful assembly," the police said on Facebook.

Violent protests swiped Hong Kong last year, starting in June. Numerous demonstrators took to the streets to protest a proposed extradition bill, but riots continued and became violent even after the unpopular measure was withdrawn in October. Beijing has said that the situation in Hong Kong was the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the local authorities to avert violence and restore order.