UrduPoint.com

Over 100 People Arrested In Solomon Islands After Riots In Honiara - Police

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 07:40 AM

Over 100 People Arrested in Solomon Islands After Riots in Honiara - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) More than 100 people have been arrested in the Solomon Islands after a wave of riots in the capital of Honiara, police said on Saturday.

The civil unrest in the Solomon Islands started on Wednesday with disturbance in Honiara and demands for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's resignation. The government of Malaita Province in the Solomon Islands opposed the decision of the country's central government to develop ties with China instead of Taiwan. The Solomon Islands requested the Australian government to assist in tackling the unrest.

"The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have arrested more than hundred suspects in relation to the current protest, riot and looting in Honiara," police said in a statement.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau called on people to stop the unrest.

"Please stop the looting and burning of infrastructures. Nothing will benefit you with such activities," Mangau added.

On Thursday, Sogavare said that he blames foreign powers for civil unrest in the country prompted by his move to develop relations with China. He added that a switch between diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China is the main source of the conflict, as a populous region in the country has refused to follow the capital in favoring Beijing and severing ties with Taipei.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Riots Police China Beijing Honiara Taipei Solomon Islands From Government

Recent Stories

UAE suspends entry of travellers from South Africa ..

UAE suspends entry of travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, ..

7 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 E ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends group wedding for 104 Emiratis

9 hours ago
 GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: ..

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: GMIS

10 hours ago
 Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers ..

Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers youth to make their mark in f ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding i ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

11 hours ago
 Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s larg ..

Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s largest solar power plant

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.