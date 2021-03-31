UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100 People Contract COVID In US' Washington State Despite Vaccination - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 04:42 PM

Over 100 People Contract COVID in US' Washington State Despite Vaccination - Authorities

More than 100 residents of the US state of Washington have tested positive for the coronavirus more than two weeks after being fully vaccinated against the virus, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has revealed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) More than 100 residents of the US state of Washington have tested positive for the coronavirus more than two weeks after being fully vaccinated against the virus, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has revealed.

The department confirms a COVID-19 case as a breakthrough if a person tests positive for the virus more than two weeks after they receive the final dose.

"Out of one million fully vaccinated individuals in Washington state, epidemiologists report evidence of 102 breakthrough cases since February 1, 2021, which represents .01 percent of vaccinated people in Washington. Breakthrough cases have been identified in 18 counties," the department said in a press release late on Tuesday.

According to the authority, the majority of those with the so-called "vaccine breakthrough" experienced only mild symptoms, if any, while eight people have been hospitalized since early February.

"DOH is investigating two potential vaccine breakthrough cases where the patients died. Both patients were more than 80 years old and suffered underlying health issues. Further investigation will help to identify patterns among people who have COVID-19 after vaccination, such as if a virus variant may have caused the infection," the press release added.

The department added that it would start presenting a regular report on "vaccine breakthrough" cases in the state from late April.

Related Topics

Washington Died February April May From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President Issoufou awards OIC Secretary-General Ni ..

2 minutes ago

Sarfraz is expected to play ODIs against South Afr ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP urges private medical facilities to avail 30 ..

16 minutes ago

NCOC decides to investigate matter of vaccination ..

21 minutes ago

Italy expels Russians after spies 'caught red-hand ..

4 minutes ago

Russia hopes Italy ties can be 'preserved' despite ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.