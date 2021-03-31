Over 100 People Contract COVID in US' Washington State Despite Vaccination - Authorities

More than 100 residents of the US state of Washington have tested positive for the coronavirus more than two weeks after being fully vaccinated against the virus, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has revealed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) More than 100 residents of the US state of Washington have tested positive for the coronavirus more than two weeks after being fully vaccinated against the virus, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has revealed.

The department confirms a COVID-19 case as a breakthrough if a person tests positive for the virus more than two weeks after they receive the final dose.

"Out of one million fully vaccinated individuals in Washington state, epidemiologists report evidence of 102 breakthrough cases since February 1, 2021, which represents .01 percent of vaccinated people in Washington. Breakthrough cases have been identified in 18 counties," the department said in a press release late on Tuesday.

According to the authority, the majority of those with the so-called "vaccine breakthrough" experienced only mild symptoms, if any, while eight people have been hospitalized since early February.

"DOH is investigating two potential vaccine breakthrough cases where the patients died. Both patients were more than 80 years old and suffered underlying health issues. Further investigation will help to identify patterns among people who have COVID-19 after vaccination, such as if a virus variant may have caused the infection," the press release added.

The department added that it would start presenting a regular report on "vaccine breakthrough" cases in the state from late April.