Over 100 People Detained During Special Operation In Kazakhstan's Almaty - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 11:44 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Kazakhstan's police during a special operation detained over 100 people in the biggest Kazakh city of Almaty, the national tv channel Khabar 24 reported on Friday citing police.

The broadcaster added that police continue to confiscate firearms in different districts of the city.

