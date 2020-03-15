UrduPoint.com
Over 100 People Died In Iran From COVID-19 Over Past Day - Health Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 04:10 PM

Over 100 People Died in Iran From COVID-19 Over Past Day - Health Official

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) More than 100 people have died from the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in Iran in the course of the past 24 hours, while the total number of those infected in the country has reached 13,938 people, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to Iran's health minister, has said.

Sunday marked the first day since the eruption of the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran when the number of those who died from it surpassed 100.

"Since yesterday's noon [08:30 GMT], 1,209 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected. The overall number of those infected reached 13,938; 4,509 people have recovered. Over the past 24 hours, 113 people died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 724," the adviser wrote on Twitter.

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianush Jahanpur confirmed the figures speaking live on the IRINN tv channel on Sunday.

