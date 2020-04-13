UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100 People Evacuated From Moscow Building Amid Fire - Emergencies Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:20 AM

Over 100 People Evacuated From Moscow Building Amid Fire - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) More than 100 people have been evacuated from a residential building in southwestern Moscow amid a major fire, a spokesperson of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik in the early hours of Monday.

"As of now, over 100 people have been evacuated, a temporary accommodation center has been organized for them at the Korston Hotel," the spokesperson said.

The eight-story residential building that is on fire is located on Leninsky Avenue, a major avenue in the Russian capital. The blaze has spread over an area of 2,000 square meters (21,528 square feet), a spokesperson of the Moscow department of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Fire Moscow Russia Hotel From

Recent Stories

Al Hamra slashing cooling charges by up to 20 perc ..

6 hours ago

Tadweer announces participation in disinfection of ..

6 hours ago

UAE Football Association permits clubs to temporar ..

6 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 22,000 additional ..

7 hours ago

UAE continuing to limit spread of coronavirus: RAK ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Media City to provide media training to Al ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.