Over 100 People Evacuated From Moscow Building Amid Fire - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) More than 100 people have been evacuated from a residential building in southwestern Moscow amid a major fire, a spokesperson of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik in the early hours of Monday.

"As of now, over 100 people have been evacuated, a temporary accommodation center has been organized for them at the Korston Hotel," the spokesperson said.

The eight-story residential building that is on fire is located on Leninsky Avenue, a major avenue in the Russian capital. The blaze has spread over an area of 2,000 square meters (21,528 square feet), a spokesperson of the Moscow department of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.