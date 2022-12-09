UrduPoint.com

Over 100 People, Fire Train Extinguishing Fire In Russia's Barnaul - Emergencies Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022

Over 100 People, Fire Train Extinguishing Fire in Russia's Barnaul - Emergencies Ministry

BARNAUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) More than 100 people and a fire train are extinguishing a large fire at an enterprise in the Russian city of Barnaul at an area of some one thousand square meters, the press office of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies in the Altai Region said on Friday.

"Today... the ministry of emergencies received a message about a fire in a shop of one of Barnaul's enterprises on Kosmonavtov Avenue. At the time of the arrival of the first units, the fire was detected in a four-story building.

The fire is spreading," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that 110 people and 33 units of equipment, including a fire train, are involved in the operation. So far, there are no casualties, the ministry said.

The extinguishing is carried out in extremely difficult conditions of heavy smoke and freezing temperatures. The temperature dropped below -27 degrees Celsius (-16.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Local media reported that the fire broke out at a plant producing tires.

