Over 100 People Gather Near Belarus Embassy in Moscow to Oppose Presidential Vote Results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) More than 100 people have gathered near the Belarusian embassy in Moscow to express protest against the results of the presidential election recently held in the country that triggered violent protests, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

The protesters, most of whom are people under 30, lined up in front of the embassy with banners and flashlights on smartphones, from time to time they applaud and chant "Live, Belarus." Passing cars are stopping and honking to greet the protesters, the correspondent said.

Police cars are on duty near the embassy, and security in the area has been reinforced, the correspondent said.

Protests were held throughout Belarus on Sunday night after preliminary results showed incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning the election with over 80 percent of the vote, while the campaign team of opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has refused to recognize the results.