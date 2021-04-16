UrduPoint.com
Over 100 People Protesting Against Online Education Near Residence Of Argentine President

Fri 16th April 2021

Over 100 People Protesting Against Online Education Near Residence of Argentine President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) More than 100 people have gathered near the residence of Argentine President Alberto Fernandez to protest against returning schoolchildren to online education amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The protesters, most of whom are children, are knocking at stockpots, beating drums and honking auto horns.

"Education is our right!" "Do not close schools!" "We want to school!" the posters of the protesters say.

On Wednesday, Fernandez announced new coronavirus-linked restrictions, including the two-week return to online education and a ban on the movement of people in the capital of Buenos Aires from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

