Over 100 Protesters Detained, 35 Police Officers Injured In Kazakhstan's Atyrau - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Police in the Kazakh city of Atyrau said it had detained 104 protesters and reported 35 police officers getting injured, the national TV channel Khabar 24 reported on Friday

The broadcaster added that four police officers were hospitalized and one of them was in critical condition.

The channel added that the city's public transport and markets were working in the routine mode. Checkpoints were installed and protection of strategic objects was strengthened in the Atyrau region.

People have been protesting in Kazakhstan since a twofold increase in gas prices on January 1.

Despite the government's attempts to manage the situation and promises to decrease prices, peaceful protests turned into clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions of the republic, including the largest city of Almaty. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) assistance in resolving the issue. The first contingent of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces arrived to Kazakhstan on Thursday.

