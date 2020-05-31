UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100 Pupils Quarantined In Central Israel Over COVID-19 Case At School - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 06:10 PM

Over 100 Pupils Quarantined in Central Israel Over COVID-19 Case at School - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) More than 100 pupils and several teachers of a school in the central Israeli city of Holon have been quarantined after one of the school children tested positive for the coronavirus, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the Maariv newspaper, the coronavirus was diagnosed in a seventh-grade pupil, after which students of four classes ” about 120 people ” and six teachers were put under quarantine for two weeks.

Earlier this week, Israel's Health Ministry reported 47 cases of the coronavirus in a school in Jerusalem.

However, since Israeli health authorities believe the country is past the peak, and the government has already begun lifting domestic restrictions, including on food services and swimming pools, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that there was no need to close schools again.

At the same time, citizens still have to maintain social distance and wear face masks while in public.

Israel has so far reported more than 17,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 284 fatalities and over 14,800 recoveries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Jerusalem Same Sunday Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Presidentâ€™s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

1 hour ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

1 hour ago

ADP urges families to protect children, not to lea ..

2 hours ago

WAM expands news services, adds five more language ..

5 hours ago

UK records 215 coronavirus deaths

6 hours ago

India records 265 new coronavirus deaths, 7,964 ca ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.