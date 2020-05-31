Over 100 Pupils Quarantined in Central Israel Over COVID-19 Case at School - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) More than 100 pupils and several teachers of a school in the central Israeli city of Holon have been quarantined after one of the school children tested positive for the coronavirus, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the Maariv newspaper, the coronavirus was diagnosed in a seventh-grade pupil, after which students of four classes ” about 120 people ” and six teachers were put under quarantine for two weeks.

Earlier this week, Israel's Health Ministry reported 47 cases of the coronavirus in a school in Jerusalem.

However, since Israeli health authorities believe the country is past the peak, and the government has already begun lifting domestic restrictions, including on food services and swimming pools, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that there was no need to close schools again.

At the same time, citizens still have to maintain social distance and wear face masks while in public.

Israel has so far reported more than 17,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 284 fatalities and over 14,800 recoveries.