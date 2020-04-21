Over 100 Refugees Test Positive for COVID-19 in Facility in Southern Greece - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Over 100 refugees living in an accommodation facility at a hotel in Kranidi town, southern Greece, have tested positive for COVID-19, media reported on Tuesday, citing Greek health authorities.

According to Greek Reporter, residents of the hotel underwent coronavirus tests after a 28-year-old pregnant woman from Somalia had tested positive for the disease.

The hotel rented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) hosts some 470 migrants and refugees who all come from sub-Saharan Africa. Earlier in April, the facility was placed under quarantine after a member of the staff had also tested positive for COVID-19, the publication said.

Greece has so far confirmed 2,200 coronavirus cases and 119 fatalities.