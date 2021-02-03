UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100 Reporters Injured Or Detained At Unauthorized Rallies - Russian Journalist Union

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Over 100 Reporters Injured Or Detained at Unauthorized Rallies - Russian Journalist Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) More than 100 media professionals were injured or detained during unauthorized rallies across Russia that took place since January 23, the Russian Union of the Journalists said Wednesday.

According to the union, "more than 100 media professionals were injured or detained at the events of January 23, January 31 and February 2."

Related Topics

Injured Russia January February Media

Recent Stories

Govt tables bill for 26th amendment in Constitutio ..

7 minutes ago

United States And Pakistan Cooperate To Increase P ..

7 minutes ago

PTCL supports Islamabad Traffic Police frontline o ..

12 minutes ago

National Freelance Training Program Opens Admissio ..

14 minutes ago

127,074 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

33 minutes ago

Jeff Bezos will step down as Amazon CEO

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.