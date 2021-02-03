Over 100 Reporters Injured Or Detained At Unauthorized Rallies - Russian Journalist Union
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) More than 100 media professionals were injured or detained during unauthorized rallies across Russia that took place since January 23, the Russian Union of the Journalists said Wednesday.
According to the union, "more than 100 media professionals were injured or detained at the events of January 23, January 31 and February 2."