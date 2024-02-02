Open Menu

Over 100 Rohingya Refugees Flee Malaysian Detention Camp

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) More than 100 Rohingya refugees escaped a detention centre in Malaysia after a riot broke out, with one man killed after being hit by a vehicle on a highway as he fled, police said Friday.

The Rohingya experience persecution in their predominantly Buddhist homeland of Myanmar, with many fleeing to Malaysia or refugee camps in Bangladesh.

A total of 115 Rohingya migrants and 16 others -- all of them men -- rioted in their detention building before escaping the Bidor temporary immigration depot in northern Perak state late Thursday, local police chief Mohamad Naim Asnawi confirmed to AFP.

Police and officers from other agencies were searching for the missing detainees, Naim said.

