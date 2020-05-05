Over 100 Russian Journalists Got Infected With Coronavirus, 3 Died - Journalists Union

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) More than 100 Russian journalists contracted the coronavirus disease, while three died since the start of the outbreak, Vladimir Solovyev, the chair of the Russian Union of Journalists, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Around the world, 55 journalists in 23 countries have died since the pandemic began ... And we believe that three people died in Russia. One woman in Perm, one employee of Zvezda tv channel who was diagnosed with pneumonia, which is more likely to be close to COVID-19, and well-known journalist Alexander Radov," Solovyev said.

According to Solovyev, over 100 members of the Russian Union of Journalists got infected with coronavirus since the outbreak started, and 45 of them are employees of central media.

"Fortunately, the vast majority of journalists are asymptomatic. More likely, yes [they were infected in the course of their professional duties]. Journalists, like doctors, are now on the front line," he added.

On Tuesday, the Russian coronavirus response center said that 10,102 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 155,370. The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 95 to 1,451.