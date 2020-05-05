UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100 Russian Journalists Got Infected With Coronavirus, 3 Died - Journalists Union

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Over 100 Russian Journalists Got Infected With Coronavirus, 3 Died - Journalists Union

More than 100 Russian journalists contracted the coronavirus disease, while three died since the start of the outbreak, Vladimir Solovyev, the chair of the Russian Union of Journalists, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) More than 100 Russian journalists contracted the coronavirus disease, while three died since the start of the outbreak, Vladimir Solovyev, the chair of the Russian Union of Journalists, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Around the world, 55 journalists in 23 countries have died since the pandemic began ... And we believe that three people died in Russia. One woman in Perm, one employee of Zvezda tv channel who was diagnosed with pneumonia, which is more likely to be close to COVID-19, and well-known journalist Alexander Radov," Solovyev said.

According to Solovyev, over 100 members of the Russian Union of Journalists got infected with coronavirus since the outbreak started, and 45 of them are employees of central media.

"Fortunately, the vast majority of journalists are asymptomatic. More likely, yes [they were infected in the course of their professional duties]. Journalists, like doctors, are now on the front line," he added.

On Tuesday, the Russian coronavirus response center said that 10,102 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 155,370. The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 95 to 1,451.

Related Topics

World Russia Died Vladimir Putin Perm Women Media TV Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Armed Forces Unification Day a historic decision i ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 Infection Tally in Japan Exceeds 16,000 - ..

2 minutes ago

Stay order extended in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) pro ..

2 minutes ago

3 dacoits, a drug pusher held in Khanewal

2 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Scorns Prague Official's Appeal t ..

1 minute ago

More Than 22,300 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in US ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.