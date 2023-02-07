Over 100 Russian Rescuers Arrive in Turkey to Provide Assistance After Earthquake

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) More than 100 Russian rescuers have arrived in Turkey to provide assistance after the earthquake that hit the country on Monday, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

"Over 100 Russian rescuers arrived in Turkey to provide assistance.

Russian Emergencies Ministry aircraft landed in Turkey to assist in addressing the consequences of the strongest earthquake. Rescuers brought with them the necessary rescue tools to search for and unblock those injured," the ministry said.