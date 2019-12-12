UrduPoint.com
Over 100 School Girls Hospitalized In Turkey With Suspected Gas Poisoning - Local Gov't

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:40 PM

More than 100 residents of the Omer Derindere Science High School Dormitory for Girls in the Osmancik district of the Turkish province of Corum were hospitalized on Thursday with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, the Corum Governor's Office said in a statement

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) More than 100 residents of the Omer Derindere Science High School Dormitory for Girls in the Osmancik district of the Turkish province of Corum were hospitalized on Thursday with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, the Corum Governor's Office said in a statement.

"One hundred and three schoolgirls were poisoned by leaked gas in the female dormitory of the Omer Derindere [school] at 5:40 a.m. [02:40 GMT]," the statement read.

According to media reports, citing the Governor's Office, the leaked gas was carbon monoxide.

The poisoned girls were reportedly taken to a hospital, with 20 of them being assisted by medics and five others put in intensive care. The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority is currently examining the school building, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly got in touch with Corum Governor Mustafa Ciftci to learn more about the incident and wished all the girls a speedy recovery.

