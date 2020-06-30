Over 100 Strains of Coronavirus Identified in Russia - Director of Vector Virology Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) More than 100 strains of the novel coronavirus have already been identified in Russia after the first patients appeared in the country, Rinat Maksyutov, director general of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, told Sputnik in an interview.

"After the appearance of patients in Russia, we have identified our strains of coronavirus, we now have more than 100 of them," Maksyutov said.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 641,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 9,100. More than 403,000 people have recovered.