Over 100 Tonnes in Aid Provided to Migrants on Polish Border - Belarus Red Cross Society

CHECKPOINT BRUZGI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The Belarus Red Cross Society said on Thursday that migrants on the border with Poland had received over 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid.

"The Belarus Red Cross performs a coordinating role in receiving and distributing incoming humanitarian aid from all over the country ... Today we can say that more than 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been received and over 90 tonnes have been distributed," the head of of the organization's Grodno region branch, Natalia Tolkacheva, told reporters.

She noted that all the work was being handled by 18 representatives of the Belarus Red Cross. She called these people "a close-knit team, a single organism."

She also mentioned that about 30 volunteers work in a migrant border camp daily, including people from labor unions, Belarusian Republican Youth Union, Belarusian Women's Union and others, as well as the country's officials coming from different parts of Grodno region.

Tolkacheva noted that the Turkish Red Crescent and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement had offered their assistance in providing additional aid and in sending experts, specialists and volunteers to help.

In the past few weeks, thousands of migrants have gathered at the Polish-Belarusian border hoping to make their way to the European Union. Poland has strengthened security in border areas and dispatched additional troops to prevent crossing attempts. About 7,000 migrants are on the border at the moment.

Alongside Latvia and Lithuania, Poland has accused Belarus of sponsoring illegal migration, an accusation the Belarusian government has denied.