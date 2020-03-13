UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100 Tourist Sites Resume Operation In Xinjiang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:54 PM

Over 100 tourist sites resume operation in Xinjiang

A total of 131 tourist spots have resumed operation in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region as the novel coronavirus outbreak subsides, the regional culture and tourism department said Friday

URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :A total of 131 tourist spots have resumed operation in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region as the novel coronavirus outbreak subsides, the regional culture and tourism department said Friday.

As a must-go attraction, Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar, a contemporary shopping mall with products from Asia and Europe, has reopened to the public, with over 1,000 stores involving dining, clothing and handcrafts gradually resuming business.

Other tourist sites, including top-rated attraction Tianchi Lake, some ski resorts and parks have also reopened, with strict protective measures requiring tourists to wear masks, measure temperature, and maintain a distance of no less than 1.

5 meters among each other in queues.

Some tourist sites will have limited capacity and reduced hours of operation as well as launch online ticket booking systems for tourists.

Xinjiang lowered its emergency response from the second level to the third starting from Sunday. Previously, it downgraded its emergency response from the top level to the second in late February.

With diverse ethnic culture and unique landscapes, Xinjiang has vowed to build itself into a popular destination for tourists from home and abroad. In the first 10 months of 2019, it received a record 201.9 million tourists, up 42.62 percent year on year.

Related Topics

Business Europe China February Sunday 2019 From Top Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Estonian Gov't Declares State of Emergency in Coun ..

5 minutes ago

Malaysia puts football on hold over coronavirus

5 minutes ago

Greece to hand reins to first woman president

5 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 75,90 ..

5 minutes ago

World Kidney Day marks in Sukkur

5 minutes ago

Qatar to Take Part in 2021 SPIEF in Russia as Gues ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.