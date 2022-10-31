Over 100 UK Charities Urge Home Secretary to Create Effective Asylum Scheme - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Over 100 UK charities have called on Home Secretary Suella Braverman to develop an effective asylum system for the refugees in the country and address the issue of delays in processing migrants' applications, media reported on Monday.

In a letter to Braverman, the organizations also urged the minister to provide safe ways for migrants to arrive in the United Kingdom, to comply with international law and UN conventions, and to hold fair hearings on the applicants' cases, British broadcaster Sky news reported.

The letter was sent to Braverman amid reports that a migration center in the southeastern UK county of Kent accommodated more than twice as many refugees as it had been intended for, the report said.

The home secretary reportedly refused to approve funding for new hotels to accommodate asylum seekers from the overcrowded facility, which caused outbreaks of scabies and diphtheria there.

Earlier in October, UK Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration David Neal said that the UK Home Office had failed to control the flow of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats. According to the inspector, citing Home Office statistics, 28,526 people arrived on the UK's south coast in dinghies in 2021, which is a significant increase from 236 migrants in 2018.